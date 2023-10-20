South Africa

Levels at reservoirs improving, says Johannesburg Water

20 October 2023 - 14:49
Johannesburg Water says the level of water at reservoirs is improving. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/maridav

Water levels at critical reservoirs are improving and the system is recovering, says Johannesburg Water.  

Total reservoir storage capacity, which was 36% last week, improved to 37.5% by Friday. Johannesburg Water's target is 60%.  

Senior operations manager Mzakhe Mtshweni said interventions to bolster supply include closing outlet valves of reservoirs in the evening to build capacity for the morning peak. 

“We are also looking at supplementing the areas [without water] using supply from another zone — that would be water shifting. We will be shifting from one zone to another,” he said. 

Supply to the South Hill Tower by Rand Water's Klipriviersberg reservoir has improved its levels. “It is now 31%, making it possible for us to supply the area with continuous pumping within that zone.” 

Mtshweni said the improvement in the Rand Water system has also allowed the Crown Gardens reservoir to recover in the past week. On Friday morning, the reservoir level was 90%.

System not collapsing despite immense strain to several reservoirs, towers, says Joburg Water

Joburg Water denied that its system is in danger of collapsing despite confirming that several reservoirs and towers are under "immense strain" due ...
News
1 week ago

Capacity at the Eagle Nest reservoir “has been building from about 5% on Monday to 35% this morning [Friday],” he said.

Johannesburg Water will continue closing valves in the evening to speed up recovery.  

It has also approved construction of a 3.3km, 1m-diameter pipeline from the Commando line to Crosby pump station to address the constrained bulk supply from Rand Water. This was also to safeguard against system collapse.  

Johannesburg Water has 95 reservoirs and 34 water towers. 

Though overall storage is above minimum standards, there are water districts where the storage is below minimum, such as Bryanston, Hurst Hill, Forest Hill, Erand Tower water districts and President Park, it said. 

WATCH | Water challenges update in the City of Johannesburg

Johannesburg Water and the office of the MMC for environment and infrastructure services are briefing media about the water problems in Johannesburg.
News
4 hours ago

Dry taps, stinking toilets and morning showers: life in Lenasia South amid water crisis

Neighbouring informal settlements that have allegedly illegally connected to the city’s infrastructure have made the water supply worse, say residents
News
1 day ago

SEE | Inside Joburg Water’s five-year plan to tackle water challenges

Joburg Water has undertaken to construct and upgrade reservoirs and towers and the implement interventions to conserve water
News
1 day ago

More than 50 tankers deployed to help Joburg suburbs hit by water ‘crisis’

Johannesburg Water says more than 100 tankers are providing water to various areas in the city and 55 have been deployed to suburbs hit by a ...
News
1 week ago

Joburg Water urged to balance spend on new structures with fixing the old

Joburg Water's projected spend of R771m on expanding and upgrading its vast water system versus the estimated R206m it intends to spend on water ...
News
1 week ago
