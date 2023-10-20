Water levels at critical reservoirs are improving and the system is recovering, says Johannesburg Water.
Total reservoir storage capacity, which was 36% last week, improved to 37.5% by Friday. Johannesburg Water's target is 60%.
Senior operations manager Mzakhe Mtshweni said interventions to bolster supply include closing outlet valves of reservoirs in the evening to build capacity for the morning peak.
“We are also looking at supplementing the areas [without water] using supply from another zone — that would be water shifting. We will be shifting from one zone to another,” he said.
Supply to the South Hill Tower by Rand Water's Klipriviersberg reservoir has improved its levels. “It is now 31%, making it possible for us to supply the area with continuous pumping within that zone.”
Mtshweni said the improvement in the Rand Water system has also allowed the Crown Gardens reservoir to recover in the past week. On Friday morning, the reservoir level was 90%.
Levels at reservoirs improving, says Johannesburg Water
Image: 123RF/maridav
Water levels at critical reservoirs are improving and the system is recovering, says Johannesburg Water.
Total reservoir storage capacity, which was 36% last week, improved to 37.5% by Friday. Johannesburg Water's target is 60%.
Senior operations manager Mzakhe Mtshweni said interventions to bolster supply include closing outlet valves of reservoirs in the evening to build capacity for the morning peak.
“We are also looking at supplementing the areas [without water] using supply from another zone — that would be water shifting. We will be shifting from one zone to another,” he said.
Supply to the South Hill Tower by Rand Water's Klipriviersberg reservoir has improved its levels. “It is now 31%, making it possible for us to supply the area with continuous pumping within that zone.”
Mtshweni said the improvement in the Rand Water system has also allowed the Crown Gardens reservoir to recover in the past week. On Friday morning, the reservoir level was 90%.
System not collapsing despite immense strain to several reservoirs, towers, says Joburg Water
Capacity at the Eagle Nest reservoir “has been building from about 5% on Monday to 35% this morning [Friday],” he said.
Johannesburg Water will continue closing valves in the evening to speed up recovery.
It has also approved construction of a 3.3km, 1m-diameter pipeline from the Commando line to Crosby pump station to address the constrained bulk supply from Rand Water. This was also to safeguard against system collapse.
Johannesburg Water has 95 reservoirs and 34 water towers.
Though overall storage is above minimum standards, there are water districts where the storage is below minimum, such as Bryanston, Hurst Hill, Forest Hill, Erand Tower water districts and President Park, it said.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Water challenges update in the City of Johannesburg
Dry taps, stinking toilets and morning showers: life in Lenasia South amid water crisis
SEE | Inside Joburg Water’s five-year plan to tackle water challenges
More than 50 tankers deployed to help Joburg suburbs hit by water ‘crisis’
Joburg Water urged to balance spend on new structures with fixing the old
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Latest
Latest Videos