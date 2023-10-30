The Gauteng department of education on Monday named BR Rangata Attorneys as the legal firm appointed to lead the investigation into the circumstances that led to a pupil at Khehlekile Primary School taking his own life.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the school in Thokoza to meet the school management team and school governing body (SGB).
The law firm has been given five days to conclude its investigations and the findings will be shared on conclusion.
The firm was founded in 2021 by Baitseng Rangata. According to its website, she has more than 22 years' experience and worked for Maponya Inc. She has been an acting judge of the high court in Gauteng. With offices in Johannesburg and Pretoria, the firm provides legal and advisory services to private clients, business, industry and government.
Sibusiso Mbatha was found dead a week ago. He had been distraught after being bullied. The family released a statement seeking answers, pleading for justice for their son and calling for further investigations.
“We are determined to uncover the truth surrounding the circumstances that led to his untimely passing. On October 23 2023, our lives were shattered when we received the devastating news of Sibusiso’s suicide.
“He was a bright, loving and vibrant 12-year-old boy with dreams and aspirations whose life was filled with immense potential. His loss has left an irreplaceable void in our hearts, one that can never be filled,” family spokesperson Nozipho Nkosi said last week.
When Chiloane visited the family last week, he said he would appoint an independent law firm to assist the department with its investigation into the suicide.
“At the centre of the report is to investigate those who may have done wrong and those who should be held accountable but lastly, and more importantly, is the recommendation that will assist the department to ensure such incidents never happen again in our schools.”
TimesLIVE
BR Rangata Attorneys to investigate Thokoza pupil taking his own life
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
