Man who fraudulently reallocated funds for unpaid invoices facing 50 counts of fraud

A 38-year-old suspect who allegedly defrauded his former employer by reallocating funds for unpaid invoices is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The man, who was arrested on Monday at KwaNdengezi, is facing 50 counts of fraud.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said a complaint was laid by his previous employer.

“It was reported that the suspect was employed as an accounts pay clerk for Massmart but he fraudulently reallocated funds of unpaid invoices together with his two accomplices who then directed the final payments to various bank accounts. He then, during his crime spree, enticed one service provider to invoice Massmart and they would split the proceeds,” said Mogale.

Mogale said Massmart suffered a total loss of more than R3m, of which the man pocketed 60%.

He said investigations are continuing.

