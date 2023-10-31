South Africa

Man who fraudulently reallocated funds for unpaid invoices facing 50 counts of fraud

31 October 2023 - 08:23
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Massmart suffered a total loss of over R3m which the man pocketed 60%. Stock photo.
Massmart suffered a total loss of over R3m which the man pocketed 60%. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A 38-year-old suspect who allegedly defrauded his former employer by reallocating funds for unpaid invoices is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The man, who was arrested on Monday at KwaNdengezi, is facing 50 counts of fraud.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said a complaint was laid by his previous employer.

“It was reported that the suspect was employed as an accounts pay clerk for Massmart but he fraudulently reallocated funds of unpaid invoices together with his two accomplices who then directed the final payments to various bank accounts. He then, during his crime spree, enticed one service provider to invoice Massmart and they would split the proceeds,” said Mogale.

Mogale said Massmart suffered a total loss of more than R3m, of which the man pocketed 60%.

He said investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Girl, 15, 'robbed and raped at gunpoint' in unoccupied Limpopo church

Police in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for two suspects who allegedly robbed and raped a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint in an unoccupied ...
News
1 day ago

Two men shot while returning home from Limpopo tavern

Police in Tshilwavhusiku in Limpopo's Vhembe district are seeking the public's assistance to track down suspects who fired shots at three men ...
News
1 day ago

Search for trafficking suspect after 23 'illegal' Somalians discovered near Tzaneen

Police in Modjadjiskloof in the Mopani district in Limpopo are investigating a case of alleged human trafficking after they discovered 23 Somali ...
News
22 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Man who fraudulently reallocated funds for unpaid invoices facing 50 counts of ... South Africa
  2. Afghans return to Taliban rule as Pakistan moves to expel 1.7 million World
  3. China's smog-covered north on highest pollution alert as visibility drops World
  4. Johannesburg to have 2-hour load-shedding cycles South Africa
  5. 'It's painful waiting to hear about our families in Gaza': diplomat who lost ... South Africa

Latest Videos

December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...
December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...