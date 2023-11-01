Gcaleka noted that while Tshwane remains the authority with direct jurisdiction on water-related services in Hammanskraal, the poor quality of water in the area is a reflection of poor intergovernmental relations in all affected spheres of government.
“For this reason, this matter should be treated as an emergency which requires the buy-in of other affected organs of state and mutual recognition of the pressing need to address water problems in the area. This calls for a collective synergy, proper co-operation and the necessary support to Tshwane by other spheres of government, such as the departments of health, water and sanitation and co-operative governance and traditional affairs and National Treasury, as contemplated in the constitution, to find long-term and lasting solutions to the water challenges in Hammanskraal,” she said.
Gcaleka said the conduct of Tshwane in failing and unduly delaying to upgrade and maintain the Rooiwal WWTW amounts to improper conduct and improper prejudice as contemplated in the constitution and the Public Protector Act.
On remedial action, Gcaleka said the municipal manager of Tshwane must within 60 calendar days develop an implementation plan setting out the measures, including prioritisation of capital funding within its available resources, to be undertaken to upgrade and refurbish the Rooiwal WWTW to address ongoing water quality failures at the Temba water treatment works (TWTW).
Hammanskraal not receiving clean water due to partially functional and dysfunctional state, PP report finds
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Residents of Hammanskraal are not receiving water suitable for human consumption due to a partially functional and dysfunctional state and the condition of the Rooiwal waste water treatment works (Rooiwal WWTW).
This is according to the findings of acting public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, who investigated allegations of undue delays and failure by the City of Tshwane to supply Hammanskraal residents with water suitable for human consumption.
She has concluded the allegation is substantiated.
“The lack of access to clean and potable water poses a danger to the lives of affected community members and constitutes a continuous gross inconvenience and improper prejudice to the residents of Hammanskraal,” said the report.
The failed Rooiwal project has possible links to the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal which claimed the lives of more than 20 people a few months ago.
“In terms of the evidence before the public protector, the Rooiwal WWTW lacks adequate and optimum functional capacity in respect of its original design to treat the inflow of wastewater. As a result, the Rooiwal WWTW has a problem of cleaning organic and solid waste as well as other water pollutants it receives from its increased catchment areas, such as households and factories.”
Mabopane water safe to drink, says City of Tshwane after cholera scare
Gcaleka noted that while Tshwane remains the authority with direct jurisdiction on water-related services in Hammanskraal, the poor quality of water in the area is a reflection of poor intergovernmental relations in all affected spheres of government.
“For this reason, this matter should be treated as an emergency which requires the buy-in of other affected organs of state and mutual recognition of the pressing need to address water problems in the area. This calls for a collective synergy, proper co-operation and the necessary support to Tshwane by other spheres of government, such as the departments of health, water and sanitation and co-operative governance and traditional affairs and National Treasury, as contemplated in the constitution, to find long-term and lasting solutions to the water challenges in Hammanskraal,” she said.
Gcaleka said the conduct of Tshwane in failing and unduly delaying to upgrade and maintain the Rooiwal WWTW amounts to improper conduct and improper prejudice as contemplated in the constitution and the Public Protector Act.
On remedial action, Gcaleka said the municipal manager of Tshwane must within 60 calendar days develop an implementation plan setting out the measures, including prioritisation of capital funding within its available resources, to be undertaken to upgrade and refurbish the Rooiwal WWTW to address ongoing water quality failures at the Temba water treatment works (TWTW).
Taps run dry in Soshanguve after ‘challenge’ at Rand Water plant
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has also been given 60 days to table a copy of the report, consider the implementation plan developed by the municipal manager, and set out measures to be taken to address deficiencies and shortcomings at the Rooiwal WWTW.
The minister for water and sanitation has been told to assist Tshwane in addressing the water challenges.
This includes taking “appropriate steps or measures as he may deem necessary to work collaboratively with the City of Tshwane in addressing the water challenges in Hammanskraal to eradicate the situation that contributes to the poor quality of water at TWTW”.
Mchunu has been asked to establish appropriate monitoring mechanisms to oversee the city's progress in fixing the poor quality of water at the TWTW.
In June this year, Tshwane took steps to blacklist companies and tenderpreneurs awarded the phase 1 contract to upgrade the Rooiwal WWTW.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit to investigate allegations of maladministration and corruption in the affairs of the Tshwane metro relating to the tender for the wastewater treatment plant.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
SIU to investigate Rooiwal waste water mess
BHEKISISA | How dirty is Hammanskraal’s water where cholera was found? Very, experts say
It wasn’t me: Sodi blames dead partner for Rooiwal upgrade mess
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos