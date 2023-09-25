South Africa

SIU to investigate Rooiwal waste water mess

Failed project has possible links to Hammanskraal cholera outbreak

25 September 2023 - 16:08
Edwin Sodi outside the Bloemfontein high court on September 23 2022. The R292m waste water treatment plant tender was awarded to his companies NJR Projects and Blackhead Consulting, and was a joint venture with CMS Water Engineering. File photo.
Image: Mlungisi Louw/Gallo Images/Volksblad

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration and corruption in the affairs of the Tshwane metro relating to the tender for the Rooiwal waste water treatment plant.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Monday they would investigate “any unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the municipality or the state.

“The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of the Tshwane metropolitan municipality, the applicable suppliers or service providers or any other person or entity.

“The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between January 1 2018 and September 22 2023, the date of the publication of the proclamation or before January 1 2018 and after the date of the proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involves the same persons, entities or contracts investigated,” Kganyago said.

The R292m tender was awarded in 2019 to ANC benefactor Edwin Sodi’s companies NJR Projects and Blackhead Consulting, and was a joint venture with CMS Water Engineering . They did 60% of the work.

The contract was terminated due to poor performance. 

The failed Rooiwal project has possible links to the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, which claimed the lives of more than 20 people a few months ago.

“In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses. In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act, the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during its investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.

“The SIU is empowered by the SIU act to institute civil action in the high court or a special tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation caused by acts of corruption, fraud or maladministration.”

SowetanLIVE

