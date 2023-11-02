The Boks trophy tour continued in Soweto on Thursday. The inner city of Johannesburg was adorned in the vibrant Springbok colours of green and gold, as supporters swarmed the streets to catch a glimpse of their beloved players during their journey from Johannesburg to Soweto and ultimately to FNB Stadium.
IN PICS | Boks Victory Tour: Soweto Leg
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
