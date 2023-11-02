Rugby

IN PICS | Boks Victory Tour: Soweto Leg

02 November 2023 - 21:29 By TIMESLIVE
The victorious Springboks, led by captain Siya Kolisi, paraded the Webb Ellis Cup in Soweto in front of hundreds of excited fans. Thousands of Sowetans welcomed the Springboks as celebrations continued throughout the country.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Boks trophy tour continued in Soweto on Thursday. The inner city of Johannesburg was adorned in the vibrant Springbok colours of green and gold, as supporters swarmed the streets to catch a glimpse of their beloved players during their journey from Johannesburg to Soweto and ultimately to FNB Stadium.

