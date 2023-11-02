Soshanguve woman who ‘faked’ her ex’s death is denied bail

The Soshanguve magistrate’s court on Thursday denied bail to Lerato Mahlangu, who is accused of killing her former lover, Sibusiso Sithebe, in an attempt to fake the death of her current husband for policy payouts.



Mahlangu, 32 faces charges of premeditated murder, defeating the administration of justice and fraud.



It is alleged that on January 2 2022, Lerato and her husband Sibusiso Mahlangu, 33, who is a co-accused in the matter, killed Sithebe and burnt his body at the house she shared with her husband in Block HH, Soshanguve.

Thereafter, it is further alleged that Lerato obtained a fraudulent death certificate from the department of home affairs, claiming that her husband Sibusiso, died in the fire and later claimed life policies.

The couple were was arrested on April 20 2023, after Mahlangu was found in possession of a stolen car in Hammanskraal. Upon his arrest and processing, it was discovered that he was registered as deceased.

TimesLIVE previously reported Sithebe went missing in January last year.



His family were shattered when investigations revealed he was buried in a grave in a Soshanguve graveyard. They were further dismayed to learn that Lerato, the mother of his 10-year-old daughter, and her husband, had allegedly been behind his death.

Sithebe’s body was exhumed and reburied by his family in August after DNA proved it was him.

In court, Mahlangu’s bail application affidavit stated that she intended to plead not guilty to the charges.



“She also asked to be released on bail because she wants to provide for her family as she is the sole breadwinner, and her incarceration affects her family financially,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

Mahlangu said her minor child has been placed in her sick grandmother’s care since her arrest.

“However, state prosecutor Luyanda Nkwale opposed her bail application and presented the investigating officer’s affidavit stating that though Mahlangu had a clean criminal record, there was the likelihood that she would evade trial as she is facing a schedule 6 offence and might also interfere with state witnesses,” Mahanjana said.

The magistrate said the accused showed no evidence that exceptional circumstances existed which, in the interests of justice, permitted her release on bail.

Sibusiso Mahlangu abandoned his bail application on May 18 and is remanded in custody.

The matter was postponed until November 29.

TimesLIVE