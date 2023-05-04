A Soshanguve couple accused of killing the wife's former lover in an attempt to fake the death of the husband, appeared briefly in the Soshanguve magistrate's court on Thursday.
Sibusiso Mahlangu, 33, and Lerato Mahlangu, 32, appeared on charges of premeditated murder, defeating the administration of justice and fraud.
According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the couple is alleged to have killed the man and burnt his body at their house in Block HH, Soshanguve, in January 2022.
“Thereafter, it is further alleged that the wife, Lerato, obtained a fraudulent death certificate from the department of home affairs, saying that her husband Sibusiso died in a fire and later claimed life policies,” Mahanjana said.
She said the couple was arrested in April, after the husband was found in possession of a stolen car in Hammanskraal.
Upon his arrest and while being processed, it was discovered that he was registered as deceased, and will be appearing on the charge of possession of a stolen vehicle at the Hammanskraal magistrate’s court on May 29 .
TimesLIVE previously reported that the deceased man is Sibusiso Sithebe, who went missing in January last year. His family clung to the hope they would be reunited with him, not knowing he might already be buried.
They were shattered when investigations led them to believe that their son might be lying in a grave, allegedly killed by the mother of his 10-year-old daughter and her husband.
The couple will be back in court for a formal bail application in relation to murder and fraud on May 18.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Couple accused of killing wife's former lover to fake husband's death
Image: National Prosecuting Authority.
A Soshanguve couple accused of killing the wife's former lover in an attempt to fake the death of the husband, appeared briefly in the Soshanguve magistrate's court on Thursday.
Sibusiso Mahlangu, 33, and Lerato Mahlangu, 32, appeared on charges of premeditated murder, defeating the administration of justice and fraud.
According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the couple is alleged to have killed the man and burnt his body at their house in Block HH, Soshanguve, in January 2022.
“Thereafter, it is further alleged that the wife, Lerato, obtained a fraudulent death certificate from the department of home affairs, saying that her husband Sibusiso died in a fire and later claimed life policies,” Mahanjana said.
She said the couple was arrested in April, after the husband was found in possession of a stolen car in Hammanskraal.
Upon his arrest and while being processed, it was discovered that he was registered as deceased, and will be appearing on the charge of possession of a stolen vehicle at the Hammanskraal magistrate’s court on May 29 .
TimesLIVE previously reported that the deceased man is Sibusiso Sithebe, who went missing in January last year. His family clung to the hope they would be reunited with him, not knowing he might already be buried.
They were shattered when investigations led them to believe that their son might be lying in a grave, allegedly killed by the mother of his 10-year-old daughter and her husband.
The couple will be back in court for a formal bail application in relation to murder and fraud on May 18.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Woman who claimed burnt body was husband's arrested with real husband for murder of her daughter's father
Northern Cape man in court for murder of his girlfriend
Suspect arrested after sergeant shot dead in Motherwell court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos