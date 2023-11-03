South Africa

WATCH | SANDF to go after man trending for 'sewing SA army uniform'

03 November 2023 - 16:31 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
A man is seen on a social media clip allegedly sewing SANDF camouflage cloth.
Image: Screenshot/Twitter

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has warned it will use its powers to arrest a man seen in a viral video on social media sewing what appears to be an army uniform.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini confirmed the man in the clip was not authorised to be in possession of the material.

The man is seen, speaking in a foreign language, sewing SANDF camouflage cloth with a South African flag on it. Other army material was seen next to him.

“[The] SANDF has noted with concern the video clip which has gone viral on social media. The person in the clip is not authorised to be in possession of defence force-patented material nor is he a representative of the SANDF.”

Dlamini said the army would use “its powers” to arrest the man. 

“Members of the public, including clothing manufacturers and producers of cloth materials, must not use, sell or repurpose SANDF material, including camouflage, unless registered and authorised to do so. It is a criminal offence to be in possession of SANDF material and those found in possession will be prosecuted.” 

TimesLIVE

