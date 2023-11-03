Audi joined the ranks of the coupe-SUV class with the Q8 in 2018. The flagship SUV, which in RS Q8 guise is the second fastest SUV around the Nurburgring, has received comprehensive upgrades.
The latest model, which is initially available in petrol and diesel form, expresses itself with a purist design and octagon plastic mesh inside the single frame grille. The large maw and front air dams can be accentuated with matt silver trimming, which is a particularly striking theme when married to the new Ascari Blue hue.
Other bold new colours include Sakhir gold, Chili red and British green, all of which will be made available to local customers, with optional Black and Black Plus packs to amp up the styling.
Frontal enhancements include headlamps with new matrix and laser light technology. At the back is the playful and optional OLED digital light cluster with four selectable sequences of a dazzling light show. If a car from behind gets too close to the stationary Q8, it signals this by activating all the digital OLED segments. Additionally, there are dynamic turn signals and various coming home and leaving home sequences.
Stepping inside the new Q8 using its signature frameless doors is a revelation on its own. The tech-laden and solidly built environment is reworked with new materials, colours and placement of digital menus in the screens, with touch-operation and haptic feedback. Flush buttons are retained for select features, such as seat warmers.
New Audi Q8 gets with sharper looks, more tech
The new coupe-SUV features fresh looks and features
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
The possible amenities include Spotify and other app connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, various leathers and seat massage functions, sound systems with up to 23 speakers, and mood lighting. Then there's eight-way power front seats, multi-zone climate control, voice control, Bluetooth and an Audi phone box among other features.
The updated Q8 is powered by 55 TFSI and SQ8 petrols, and 45 and 50 TDI diesels. They will be joined later by the high performance RS Q8 and the all-electric Q8 e-tron. All internal combustion engine models are paired with eight-speed transmissions and all-wheel drive quattro suspensions.
The new Audi Q8 goes on local sale in May 2024 and local specification and pricing will be announced closer to the date.
