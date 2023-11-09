South Africa

Limpopo man attacked by community after girlfriend's body found in his bedroom

09 November 2023 - 08:33
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The woman's body was found at the man’s house after she was reported missing by her family on Saturday. File photo.
The woman's body was found at the man’s house after she was reported missing by her family on Saturday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

A 37-year-old man accused of murdering his girlfriend was attacked by an angry mob in Seshego in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Wednesday.

The woman's body was found at the man’s house in the Peter Nchabeleng section in Mmotong wa Perekisi, Seshego, after she was reported missing by her family on Saturday.

It is alleged the suspect killed her and hid her body in his bedroom. 

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said police were alerted about the incident and rushed to the scene.

“With backup from the members of public order policing, they managed to rescue him,” Mashaba said.

He said after an investigation, the 37-year-old was arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. 

“He was arrested under police guard as he was critically injured during a mob attack.

“Allegedly, the suspect killed her and hid her body in his bedroom. The woman's body was recovered on Monday,” Mashaba said.

The woman has been identified as Rose Moabelo, 31. 

He said police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe appealed to community members to not take the law into their own hands.

“If there is any crime committed, the police should be alerted so that investigations can commence,” said Hadebe. 

Mashaba said the suspect is expected to appear in the Seshego magistrate's court, facing a charge of murder. 

He added police were searching for suspects involved in the mob attack on the man. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Women For Change reaches 10-million people a month as abused women log on for online lifeline

The need for support is clear in a country where violence against women is profound and widespread, and impunity for perpetrators is common, women's ...
News
1 hour ago

Parkmore reeling after ‘special, unique’ teacher’s murder at sports club during community jogging event

The community of Parkmore has been left reeling after the murder of a "special and unique" school teacher while she was out running at a "safe and ...
News
5 days ago

Anti-GBV body Wise4Afrika joins calls for Pirates to stop fielding Lorch

Anti-gender-based violence organisation Wise4Afrika has joined calls for Orlando Pirates to stop fielding midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  2. Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations South Africa
  3. Wild shoot-out between warring taxi operators on West Rand South Africa
  4. Committed to educating from the age of 13, Pakistan's Sister Zeph named global ... South Africa
  5. R11,000 per hour: US says prostitution ring counted politicians, tech execs, ... World

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...