Soccer

WATCH | ‘Trust the process,’ says TS Galaxy attacker Bernard Parker as he works out at home

09 November 2023 - 08:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The TS Galaxy attacker is on the road to recovery after an horrific injury.
The TS Galaxy attacker is on the road to recovery after an horrific injury.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy and former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs attacker Bernard Parker is on the road to recovery. 

Parker, who suffered a horrific leg injury after an over the top tackle by Bongani Zungu during TS Galaxy’s Carling Knockout shoot-out win over Mamelodi Sundowns last month, has posted a video of himself working out at home. 

In the video, Parker is seen working on his upper body and lifting dumbbells with his left foot that was hurt during the career-threatening clash.

At the age of 37, the veteran attacker is working round the clock to defy the odds and return to the playing field, but the estimated time of his return has not been suggested. 

“Trust the process, one day at a time,” was how he captioned the video on his Instagram account. 

MORE:

Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie visit Bernard Parker as he recovers from injury

"I pray for the speedy healing of this legend," says Kenny Kunene.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Smiling Bernard Parker discharged from hospital

TS Galaxy and former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs attacker Bernard Parker has been discharged from hospital.
Sport
2 weeks ago

‘Surgery was a success,’ says Bernard Parker as he thanks people for their love and support

Bernard Parker says his surgery was a success and he is planning to be back on the football field in future.
Sport
2 weeks ago

‘Please help them heal Bernard’ — Wendy Parker’s prayer for her hubby

“Please give Bernard a successful surgery so he can fully recover and continue praising you."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Galaxy dedicate win to Parker, Mokwena says Zungu’s tackle was not malicious

TS Galaxy have dedicated their Carling Knockout Cup victory over Mamelodi Sundowns to Bernard Parker, who suffered what could well be a career-ending ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | ‘Trust the process,’ says TS Galaxy attacker Bernard Parker as he works ... Soccer
  2. Man United boss Ten Hag laments 'harsh' Rashford red card Soccer
  3. Blast from the past: Holyfield stuns Tyson in Las Vegas Sport
  4. Chiefs back to winning ways against Cape Town Spurs before Soweto derby Soccer
  5. SA hockey women aim to fire in Paris Sport

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...