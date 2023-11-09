TS Galaxy and former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs attacker Bernard Parker is on the road to recovery.
Parker, who suffered a horrific leg injury after an over the top tackle by Bongani Zungu during TS Galaxy’s Carling Knockout shoot-out win over Mamelodi Sundowns last month, has posted a video of himself working out at home.
In the video, Parker is seen working on his upper body and lifting dumbbells with his left foot that was hurt during the career-threatening clash.
WATCH | ‘Trust the process,’ says TS Galaxy attacker Bernard Parker as he works out at home
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
At the age of 37, the veteran attacker is working round the clock to defy the odds and return to the playing field, but the estimated time of his return has not been suggested.
“Trust the process, one day at a time,” was how he captioned the video on his Instagram account.
