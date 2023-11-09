The trial of five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in October 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
SowetanLIVE reported a state witness on Wednesday accused the defence of allegedly leaking confidential police documents to the accused.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy: SABC News
