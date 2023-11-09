South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

09 November 2023 - 10:17 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The trial of five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in October 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

SowetanLIVE reported a state witness on Wednesday accused the defence of allegedly leaking confidential police documents to the accused.

TimesLIVE

Widow of senior cop involved in Senzo Meyiwa murder probe killed in drive-by shooting

Gauteng police have opened a murder case after the widow of a senior police officer involved in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation was killed in a ...
News
5 hours ago

Officers deny assaulting two accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Two members of the Ekurhuleni metro police department have denied torturing and assaulting Bongani Ntanzi, one of the men accused of murdering ...
News
1 week ago

Court rejects audio recording of alleged confession in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The Pretoria high court has ruled the audio recording of an alleged confession by an accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial made by magistrate Vivian ...
News
2 weeks ago
