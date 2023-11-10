A car accident led to the arrest of a 33-year-old cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery suspect.
Limpopo police had been looking for him since an attack on a G4S Cash Solutions van at the Mvusuludzo Mall in Thohoyandou in March 2019. A security guard and three bystanders were wounded during a shoot-out with three robbers.
The suspects manage to flee and evaded arrest until a breakthrough this month saw one of them apprehended in hospital.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Matimba Maluleke said on November 5 the Musina Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit and Vhembe trio task team members received information about the wanted CIT robbery suspect who was admitted to Tshilidzini Hospital after being involved in a vehicle accident.
“The team visited the suspect at the hospital, but he was not found as it was alleged he was moved and taken to another private hospital by family members.
“The investigation continued and led the team to Gauteng where the suspect was found in a hospital and was arrested.”
He will appear in court soon on charges of robbery and four counts of attempted murder.
Hawks Limpopo head Maj-Gen Gopz Govender applauded the arrest and promised the other suspects would be arrested soon.
Cash-in-transit heist suspect arrested in private hospital
Image: Gareth Wilson
