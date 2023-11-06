Cash-in-transit suspects were fed intel by ‘inside man known as Fingers’

One suspect was allegedly communicating with a corrupt Fidelity employee and a second “inside man” known only as “Fingers” who advised which day the truck would be carrying a large sum of cash.
A bid to secure bail by four suspects lifted the veil on how an “inside man” known as “Fingers” allegedly helped them plan a shopping mall heist using weapons stolen from the cash-in-transit (CIT) company they had planned to rob.
Siphelele Ngcobo, Nkosomzi Cuba, Unathi Mooi and Siphumelele Figlan were arrested by an elite police unit acting on information gathered by crime intelligence about a planned heist at Eerste River Mall in Cape Town.
Details about the heist were revealed when the suspects unsuccessfully appealed in the high court against being denied bail after their arrest in October last year. They were charged with unlawful possession of a revolver, two rifles and ammunition.
“The plan was to rob Fidelity Security officers while the custodian bag man offloaded the money from the armoury truck on his way to the ATM. The security officers would be robbed of their firearms and money, and if they resisted they would be shot and killed by members of the syndicate. The syndicate would be armed with high calibre firearms such as rifles and handguns,” read the judgment handed down on November 3 by judge Daniel Thulare.
The men, all single with children and unemployed, denied involvement in planning a heist when they initially appeared in court. One suspect operated as a money lender.
“In the prevailing climate in the country, and especially in the Western Cape where communities are tired and in distress because of violent crime, it is incumbent on the courts of law to guard and maintain the rule of law. Courts have an obligation to ensure the criminal justice system remains a beacon of hope for communities in distress. In response to the iron fist of syndicates and gangs involved in serious violent crime where life is cheap and is sacrificed at the altar of greed at the snap of a finger by a gang leader, courts cannot be found wavering and irresolute.
“In my view, there is a likelihood the release of the appellants on bail will disturb public order or undermine public peace or security.
“The message must be loud and clear from the first appearance of an accused. In serious cases involving violent crimes that threaten lives for greed, bail should not be granted for flimsy reasons. I am not persuaded the magistrate was wrong to conclude the interests of justice do not permit the release of the appellants.”
