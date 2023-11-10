Clampdown on CIT heists nets 75 suspects in six months: Modise

Through Operation Shanela, in which multidisciplinary law enforcement teams launch disruptive actions in hotspot areas, 213,059 suspects have been arrested for various crimes including CIT robberies, extortion at construction sites and kidnapping in the past six months.
Image: Masi Losi
Focused policing and heightened crime intelligence operations have led to the arrest of 75 wanted cash-in-transit (CIT) suspects in six months during targeted tracing operations, foiled heist attempts and the commission of crimes.
This is according to defence minister Thandi Modise, who on Friday addressed a justice, crime prevention and security cluster briefing.
Among these operations, a syndicate linked to several CITs in Gauteng was intercepted in Sebokeng where 11 suspects were shot dead in April. The suspects were intercepted before they left a “safe house” en route to commit a heist.
In September, 19 CIT suspects were shot dead in Makhado, Limpopo. “The 19 were intercepted at a house in Makhado where they were planning to commit a robbery. This group has been linked to several CIT incidents in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Limpopo,” Modise said.
At the crime scenes, explosives, high-calibre firearms and ammunition were seized, as well as high-performance vehicles either hijacked or stolen.
WATCH | Government briefs media on fight against illegal mining
Through Operation Shanela, in which multidisciplinary law enforcement teams launch disruptive actions in hotspot areas, 213,059 suspects have been arrested for various crimes including CIT robberies, extortion at construction sites and kidnapping in the past six months.
During the same period, 2,657 illegal and unwanted firearms were confiscated, 19,299 suspects were arrested for drug possession and 7,580 were arrested for drug trafficking and dealing.
Nine drug laboratories were dismantled in Gauteng, the North West and the Western Cape.
“There are increased intelligence-led operations at our ports of entries, and routes leading to and from [them], to address the flow of drugs.
“The latest drug busts are a clear indication the government remains committed to the fight against drug trafficking and law enforcement is identifying emerging trends in the transportation and packaging of drugs, and closing down clandestine laboratories.”
The zama zama challenge: South Africa has 6,100 derelict, ownerless mines
Modise said in three weeks, police intercepted large quantities of cocaine in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
“The latest cocaine consignment was seized last week at the seaport in Gqeberha, where R65m worth of cocaine was [found on] a vessel from Brazil. Police were following up on intelligence [information] when the seizure was made.”
Two other drug busts were made in KwaZulu-Natal where cocaine valued at R150m was seized over two days.
“The first drug bust was R70m worth of cocaine seized at Durban harbour and the second R80m worth of cocaine seized at the Dube Trade Port at King Shaka International Airport.”
Three weeks ago, police held the third drug destruction event this financial year, destroying drugs with an estimated value of R800m.
Modise said the data and successes achieved by law enforcement indicate the disruption of drug use and the distribution value chain, and progress in the fight against drug trafficking.
