South Africa

Home affairs building capacity to deport illegal immigrants: Ntshavheni

10 November 2023 - 14:23
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Between April and August this year the state recorded 7,351 cases in which the accused were convicted for contraventions of the Immigration Act. File photo.
Between April and August this year the state recorded 7,351 cases in which the accused were convicted for contraventions of the Immigration Act. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the home affairs department is building capacity to address the deportation of illegal immigrants.

“Home affairs has acquired 10 buses to do the deportations, especially for those from neighbouring countries, but the limitation has been enabling legislation that empowers home affairs to do that,” she said.

Ntshavheni spoke at a briefing by ministers in the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster on Friday.

“Home affairs is amending the Immigration Act to ensure arrested people who have been found to be illegally in the country appear before the court within 48 hours from the time of arrest,” she said.

“They are also remedying other matters raised by the Constitutional Court. I am informed those amendments are coming into our next meeting as the JCPS cluster so they can be processed to the cabinet committee for them to go to parliament.”

The zama zama challenge: South Africa has 6,100 derelict, ownerless mines

The scale of illegal mining in South Africa and associated criminality was outlined by defence minister Thandi Modise on Friday as soldiers are ...
News
6 hours ago

Speaking about illegal mining and associated criminality, defence minister Thandi Modise said to date 4,067 suspects have been arrested for illegal mining-related charges and 4,068 cases of contravention of the Immigration Act are pending before courts.

Among the arrested are 63 South Africans and 2,739 people from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Kenya, Pakistan and Uganda.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola said between April and August 329 accused were convicted of offences related to illicit mining and eight were acquitted.

During the same period, Lamola said there were 7,351 cases in which the accused were convicted for contraventions of the Immigrations Act and 178 cases contained acquittals.

Lamola said traditional organised crimes have been surpassed by illicit mining, theft of fuel from underground pipelines and damage to essential infrastructure, particularly copper theft.

He said extortion at construction sites, kidnapping for ransom, organised robbery and illicit drug trafficking are also increasing.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

More than 30 victims of kidnapping for ransom rescued this year: Thandi Modise

More than 30 victims of kidnapping for ransom have been rescued from April this year to date, and 98 suspects have been arrested for the crimes, ...
News
6 hours ago

Clampdown on CIT heists nets 75 suspects in six months: Modise

Focused policing and heightened crime intelligence operations have led to the arrest of 75 wanted cash-in-transit suspects in six months, defence ...
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Government briefs media on fight against illegal mining

Minister of police Bheki Cele and defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise are briefing the media on Friday “on progress made in ...
Politics
8 hours ago

South Africans fighting in Mideast war will be prosecuted — Ntshavheni

South Africans participating in the Middle East war are a threat to the interest of the republic and will be prosecuted, according to minister in the ...
Politics
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Let’s take the minister’s highway robbery as a serious wake-up call

The robbery of transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and her VIP protection unit is a new low for the police
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'Avoid coastal wildlife': warning after trio swim out to Southern Right whale ... South Africa
  2. City of Tshwane resumes service delivery as three-month strike ends News
  3. Nasa probe to observe near-Earth asteroid's 2029 close encounter Sci-Tech
  4. Former Northern Cape ANC provincial chair John Block released on parole South Africa
  5. We aren't flight risks, say siblings accused of stealing millions from Phala ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations