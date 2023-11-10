Courtesy: SABC News
Minister of police Bheki Cele and defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise are briefing the media on Friday “on progress made in combatting illegal mining and associated crimes”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Government briefs media on fight against illegal mining
Courtesy: SABC News
Minister of police Bheki Cele and defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise are briefing the media on Friday “on progress made in combatting illegal mining and associated crimes”.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
R492m to deploy 3,300 soldiers to help police fight illegal mining
POLL | Can SANDF take down zama zamas in six months?
Zama zamas: Police are zooming in on ‘big guns’, says Bheki Cele
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos