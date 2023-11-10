Politics

WATCH | Government briefs media on fight against illegal mining

10 November 2023 - 08:34 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

Minister of police Bheki Cele and defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise are briefing the media on Friday “on progress made in combatting illegal mining and associated crimes”.

R492m to deploy 3,300 soldiers to help police fight illegal mining

President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed 3,300 South African National Defence Force members for six months to assist police in combating illegal mining ...
Politics
1 day ago

POLL | Can SANDF take down zama zamas in six months?

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s deployment of 3,300 South African National Defence Force members to help police combat illegal mining has been welcomed. ...
News
23 hours ago

Zama zamas: Police are zooming in on ‘big guns’, says Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele says the justice, crime prevention and security cluster is not only targeting illegal mining’s foot soldiers, but the ...
News
3 weeks ago
