South Africa

Police hunt for shooters in Umlazi mass killing

13 November 2023 - 10:42 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Five people were killed and a sixth injured after being shot in Umlazi on Sunday. Stock photo.
Five people were killed and a sixth injured after being shot in Umlazi on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/taxiboat

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for an “unknown number of suspects” after six people were shot in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Sunday.

The shootings occurred in three different houses in the Uganda informal settlement.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said five of the victims, aged between 24 and 38, were found dead, while a 32-year-old was rushed to hospital, all with gunshot wounds, on Sunday.

“When police arrived at the first house, the bodies of a 32-year-old man and a woman who was yet to be identified and believed to be in her early 30s, were found with multiple gunshot wounds and were certified dead at the scene,” he said.

“At the second house, police found two bodies of women aged 30 and 38, as well as the body of a 24-year-old man. All three bodies had multiple gunshot wounds and were also pronounced dead.

“A 32-year-old man was also shot at his house but survived with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital”

Netshiunda said the police were yet to establish the motive behind the shootings.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man hands himself over to police after allegedly shooting dead 78-year-old

A 60-year-old man is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga, on Monday after he allegedly shot dead a 78-year-old man he ...
News
1 day ago

Cele doubles down on cops’ right to use deadly force

Many South Africans welcome the way police are getting tough on criminals, police minister says
News
1 day ago

Widow of senior cop involved in Senzo Meyiwa murder probe killed in drive-by shooting

Gauteng police have opened a murder case after the widow of a senior police officer involved in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation was killed in a ...
News
4 days ago

Traditional healer killed in police shootout, three arrested for Inanda mass shooting

A 60-year-old traditional healer, allegedly linked to three suspects arrested in connection with a multiple shooting in Inanda, died after a shootout ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Islamist militants tie up, kill Congo villagers Africa
  2. UWC student suspended from campus after allegedly stabbing CPUT student South Africa
  3. Israel sharpens warning to Lebanon as cross-border hostilities spike World
  4. No bomb at Mamelodi Sundowns' AFL final at Loftus, police confirm South Africa
  5. UK PM Sunak sacks interior minister Braverman over protest comments World

Latest Videos

Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...