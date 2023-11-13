WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Courtesy: SABC News
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial within a trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
Two of the five accused allegedly confessed to killing the Bafana Bafana captain.
TimesLIVE
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
TimesLIVE
