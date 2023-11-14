South Africa

WATCH | Robbers steal Springbok jerseys, laptops, whisky from rugby HQ

14 November 2023 - 22:14 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Two burglars made their way into Saru House on Monday, where the Rugby World Cup Web Ellis trophy is kept.
Two burglars made their way into Saru House on Monday, where the Rugby World Cup Web Ellis trophy is kept.
Image: Screengrab

There was a break-in on Monday at the South African Rugby Union (Saru) head office in Tygerberg Office Park in Plattekloof, Cape Town, where the replica of the Webb Ellis trophy is kept. 

The incident happened on Monday evening. 

Western Cape police moved to allay concerns that the coveted trophy had been stolen. 

The police from Parow registered two cases of business burglary after two incidents at the office park about 10pm. 

Police said two well-dressed men entered the business park in a white Toyota Corolla and forced open a window on the ground floor to gain entry to the building. 

In footage which is circulating on social media, the replica trophy can be seen on one desk. 

After searching through one room, the burglars spot the replica. 

Seemingly amazed, one of the burglars puts his gloved hand about the trophy, lifting it slightly before moving to the cabinets beneath it. 

They leave the trophy behind as they continue their search for loot. 

Five signed Springbok jerseys, whisky and eight laptops were taken.

Sixty laptops were taken from the other company in the same office park. 

A spokesperson for SA Rugby told Netwerk24, that all the trophies stored in the offices are safe.

TimesLIVE

Umlazi tuck shop owner dies in mass shooting after surviving attack two years ago

There was a similar incident in March 2021, in the same house, that resulted in the death of four people
News
1 day ago

We aren't flight risks, say siblings accused of stealing millions from Phala Phala

The two siblings arrested in connection with the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala Wildlife reserve will have to wait another week ...
News
4 days ago

Alleged shoplifters nabbed with more than R100k clothing at Mall of the North

Limpopo police, were tipped off about a planned bank robbery at the Mall of the North, managed to arrest five shoplifters who had made of with ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. NUM terminates closed-shop agreement at Gold One's Modder East South Africa
  2. Zondo 'must exercise restraint' in his public comments, warns Casac South Africa
  3. WATCH | Robbers steal Springbok jerseys, laptops, whisky from rugby HQ South Africa
  4. Public protector wants to criminalise lousy implementation of remedial actions News
  5. Department accused of playing down school pregnancies while ‘teachers are ... News

Latest Videos

Suspicious device removed from soccer stadium during African Football League ...
Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police