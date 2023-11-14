WATCH | Robbers steal Springbok jerseys, laptops, whisky from rugby HQ

Police said two well-dressed men entered the business park in a white Toyota Corolla and forced open a window on the ground floor to gain entry to the building.

In footage which is circulating on social media, the replica trophy can be seen on one desk.

After searching through one room, the burglars spot the replica.

Seemingly amazed, one of the burglars puts his gloved hand about the trophy, lifting it slightly before moving to the cabinets beneath it.

They leave the trophy behind as they continue their search for loot.

Five signed Springbok jerseys, whisky and eight laptops were taken.

Sixty laptops were taken from the other company in the same office park.

A spokesperson for SA Rugby told Netwerk24, that all the trophies stored in the offices are safe.

TimesLIVE