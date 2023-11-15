South Africa

Egg supplies to normalise early next year as avian flu brought under control

15 November 2023 - 12:52 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The agriculture department says there is no need for panic buying of eggs.
The agriculture department says there is no need for panic buying of eggs.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Imports are ensuring egg stock levels are replenishing steadily before the festive season, obviating the need for panic buying, the agriculture department says.

The virulent outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza is under control, according to department spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo.

The outbreak led to the culling of millions of chickens since the beginning of the year and a shortage of eggs on shop shelves.

Ngcobo said this is being addressed through imports and the 70% of farms not infected which are continuing to produce eggs and chickens. 

“Since the egg-production cycle is not too long, we expect the situation to normalise early next year. We will continue to import eggs should the situation not improve.”

To prepare for the December festive season, he said the department had granted permits for imports of:

  • fertilised eggs — 9-million,
  • day-old chicks — 37,802 tonnes
  • egg products — 62 tonnes,
  • poultry meat — 30,986 tonnes.

“We have increased fertilised eggs from 1.9-million to 9-million in less than one month. These eggs will be chickens in less [than] four months.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

FRED HUME | No, African egg imports won’t resolve this crisis

We urgently need to ease import restrictions placed on major egg producers such as Argentina, Brazil, the US and Eswatini
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Itac mulls temporary hold on chicken import duties

The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) has received 18 comments from across the poultry sector as it decides whether to place a ...
Business Times
1 week ago

‘Eggscruciating’ prices and limited egg supplies as avian flu impact continues

As the government struggles to contain the outbreak of avian flu and address the shortages of eggs and chicken before the festive season, the price ...
News
3 weeks ago

Restaurants, bakeries, retailers asking small farmers for eggs

Business has been booming for Lebogang Mashigo as she scours her network to sell the sought-after commodity to retailers knocking at her door
News
4 weeks ago

Can't find an egg? Crack a yolk

Eggs are a hot commodity as the country grapples with one of its worst avian flu outbreaks and the culling of millions of chickens.
News
1 month ago

Poultry producers fear cheap chicken imports

South Africa must strike a balance to preserve the local poultry industry while securing chicken supplies through a possible rebate on import taxes ...
Business Times
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Bombarded twice by Israeli strikes, 4-year-old Ahmed loses parents, then legs World
  2. First fuel truck starts crossing into Gaza from Egypt World
  3. Egg supplies to normalise early next year as avian flu brought under control South Africa
  4. WHO loses contact with Gaza hospital staff after raid World
  5. Dream on! Scamsters promise Sun City sleepover for the price of a coffee South Africa

Latest Videos

Israeli Defence Force shares evidence of Hamas tunnel network under hospital in ...
Public protector Gcaleka responds to Breytenbach's allegations that she 'slept ...