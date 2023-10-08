Poultry producers fear cheap chicken imports
This is an additional burden that the industry simply can’t carry and will lead to companies closing their doors, job losses and hardship, says Izaak Breitenbach, general manager of the Broiler Organisation
08 October 2023 - 00:00
South Africa must strike a balance to preserve the local poultry industry while securing chicken supplies through a possible rebate on import taxes and duties, says International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) chief commissioner Ayabonga Cawe. ..
