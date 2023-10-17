Restaurants, bakeries, retailers asking small farmers for eggs
Business has been booming for Lebogang Mashigo as she scours her network to sell the sought-after commodity to retailers knocking at her door
17 October 2023 - 21:00
As South Africans still decide whether to cut eggs from their diets amid skyrocketing prices, some small-scale poultry farmers are coining it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.