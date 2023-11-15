Liquor traders association 'astonished' by Lesufi's statement on licences
The Gauteng Liquor Traders' Association (GLTA) has denied it had agreed on the halting of the issuing of liquor licences in the province.
The association also said it did not agree with the claim by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi that liquor was a gateway to drugs.
The association, which represents 35,000 liquor traders, was reacting to comments made by Lesufi at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Tuesday, as reported by eNCA, in which he stated the government had “halted the issuing of liquor licences in an effort to help end the fight against drugs and the sale of illicit goods”.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says they have halted the issuing of liquor licenses in an effort to help end the fight against drugs and the sale of illicit goods. #eNCA #AllAngles #DStv403 #QuestionThinkAct pic.twitter.com/nP6l778eyK— eNCA (@eNCA) November 14, 2023
“The GLTA is astonished by the assertion of the premier that the government had ‘convened a meeting with all liquor organisations in the province within the liquor industry’ and that the liquor industry had ‘applauded’ it on the decision to halt the issuing of liquor licences. This assertion is unfortunate and untrue,” the association said. It described the decision to halt the issuing of licences as irrational.
The association said it held a different view on the matter and will try to engage Lesufi and the provincial government on less-restrictive measures to address social ills which may be associated with the sale of liquor.
“The sale of liquor is a legal and lawful trade under a relevant liquor licence lawfully issued by the relevant authority, in this case the Gauteng Liquor Board.
“GLTA has a legal duty, together with the Gauteng Liquor Board, to promote compliance with conditions of licensing, responsible consumption of liquor and diligence among its members and affiliates.”
The Gauteng department of economic development said at the moment there were no plans to cease the issuing of liquor trading licences.
It said the issuing of licences will continue but in a more stringent, vigorous and balanced manner to maintain social order and contribute towards economic activity and inclusion of the disenfranchised.
It said the process to digitise the liquor licence application process in Gauteng was well under way.
“The digitisation project is expected to assist government to process the licence application by the sector, including taverns, eateries such as restaurants, shisanyama outlets and other retailers.
“The main objective is to enable the Gauteng Liquor Board to keep updated and verifiable information on the number of licensed establishments, as well as to efficiently process applications,” the department said.
TimesLIVE