Liquor traders association 'astonished' by Lesufi's statement on licences

“The GLTA is astonished by the assertion of the premier that the government had ‘convened a meeting with all liquor organisations in the province within the liquor industry’ and that the liquor industry had ‘applauded’ it on the decision to halt the issuing of liquor licences. This assertion is unfortunate and untrue,” the association said. It described the decision to halt the issuing of licences as irrational.

The association said it held a different view on the matter and will try to engage Lesufi and the provincial government on less-restrictive measures to address social ills which may be associated with the sale of liquor.

“The sale of liquor is a legal and lawful trade under a relevant liquor licence lawfully issued by the relevant authority, in this case the Gauteng Liquor Board.

“GLTA has a legal duty, together with the Gauteng Liquor Board, to promote compliance with conditions of licensing, responsible consumption of liquor and diligence among its members and affiliates.”

The Gauteng department of economic development said at the moment there were no plans to cease the issuing of liquor trading licences.

It said the issuing of licences will continue but in a more stringent, vigorous and balanced manner to maintain social order and contribute towards economic activity and inclusion of the disenfranchised.

It said the process to digitise the liquor licence application process in Gauteng was well under way.

“The digitisation project is expected to assist government to process the licence application by the sector, including taverns, eateries such as restaurants, shisanyama outlets and other retailers.

“The main objective is to enable the Gauteng Liquor Board to keep updated and verifiable information on the number of licensed establishments, as well as to efficiently process applications,” the department said.

TimesLIVE