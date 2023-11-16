South Africa

Bodies of three suspected zama zamas found in wheelbarrows in Driekop

16 November 2023 - 17:07 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Police have opened inquests after three men died, apparently in a rockfall, in Driekop on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Police have opened inquests after three men died, apparently in a rockfall, in Driekop on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The bodies of suspected illegal miners believed to have been injured underground were found in Driekop, Limpopo, on Wednesday.

Police were alerted about suspicious people coming from the mountains and pushing wheelbarrows. 

“They swiftly responded and on arrival, found three wheelbarrows abandoned next to the road towards the mountains. Each was carrying a critically injured person,” said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.

The men were later certified dead.

Two of the dead were identified as Tagwireyi Matthew, 21, and Masukume Vongani, 38. The third deceased has not yet been identified.

“Preliminary investigations by police found that the deceased were allegedly injured by rocks while engaging in illegal mining activities at Mooihoek village.” 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Panyaza Lesufi lashes foreigners involved in Gauteng crime

Premier calls for private security to work with government to push back unacceptable crime levels
News
1 day ago

Metro municipalities account for most of South Africa's murders: experts

Metropolitan municipalities have been red-flagged as the top contributors to murder and violent crime.
News
2 days ago

Specialised teams yielding results in combating illegal mining: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the fight against illegal mining, saying the government is seeing results.
Politics
3 days ago

The zama zama challenge: South Africa has 6,100 derelict, ownerless mines

The scale of illegal mining in South Africa and associated criminality was outlined by defence minister Thandi Modise on Friday as soldiers are ...
News
6 days ago

Home affairs building capacity to deport illegal immigrants: Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the home affairs department is building capacity to address the deportation of illegal ...
News
6 days ago

EDITORIAL | Counterfeit goods are a threat at every level and must be rooted out

According to Tracit, the trafficking of fake goods is driven by transnational syndicates
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Cop who nabbed Rosemary Ndlovu cracks another insurance fraud case South Africa
  2. Bodies of three suspected zama zamas found in wheelbarrows in Driekop South Africa
  3. 11 arrested in learner's and driver's licence fraud bust in KZN South Africa
  4. BHEKISISA | 'Cut the price by three-quarters' says government on anti-HIV jab South Africa
  5. From ‘alcohol free SA’ to ‘taverns of the future’: Lesufi gets flak for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...