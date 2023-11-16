South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder: trial within a trial continues

16 November 2023 - 11:39 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case continues in the Pretoria high court.

This after two of the five accused allegedly confessed to killing the former Bafana Bafana captain in Vosloorus in October 2014. The defence is arguing against the admissibility of the confessions.

