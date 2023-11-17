South Africa

Airport staff ‘linked to drug network’ are from maintenance and safety departments

17 November 2023 - 14:21 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The arrests of four suspects employed at OR Tambo International Airport are linked to a consignment of drugs recently seized in Australia. File photo.
The arrests of four suspects employed at OR Tambo International Airport are linked to a consignment of drugs recently seized in Australia. File photo.
Image: ACSA

One of the OR Tambo International Airport workers arrested during a drug trafficking investigation by the Hawks is employed in the safety department while another works in the electrical maintenance department.

This was disclosed by the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) on Friday.

Two of the other suspects arrested this week are employees of Menzies Aviation and one works for Swissport. Menzies Aviation manages the global transportation of high-value and time-critical cargo, while Swissport is an aviation services company that provides cargo handling services to Acsa.

The arrests are linked to a consignment of drugs recently seized in Australia, making this the first operation of its kind concerning transnational drug trafficking perpetrated through OR Tambo, where a drug seizure made abroad was positively linked to suspects in South Africa for their alleged complicity.

Acsa regional GM Jabulani Khambule said the company would continue to support the police investigation and co-operate fully with the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

“We are committed to stamping out illegal behaviour by our employees and to countering drug trafficking through our airports. We hope these arrests send a strong message to any employees who might be contemplating getting involved in such illicit activities. Don’t do it, you will be caught.”

Acsa said it recently adopted an integrated, multi-agency safety and security approach throughout its environment to enhance airport and aviation security in general. The group rolled out an aviation security model that is integrated with law enforcement authorities to root out criminality.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Airport staff bust on drug dealing charges at OR Tambo International Airport

Three employees of companies operating at OR Tambo International Airport and two Airports Company South Africa employees have been arrested for ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | To win the war on drugs, we must catch those at the top of the cartels

One must wonder how many of these mules evade detection and if they get inside help
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

Alleged drug smuggler caught at OR Tambo a 'repeat offender'

A woman who was arrested at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport allegedly with dagga worth an estimated value of R400,000 has had a ...
News
1 week ago

Hawks seize R1.5m in drugs at OR Tambo International Airport

The Hawks in Gauteng this week confiscated drugs worth about R1.5m at OR Tambo International Airport after a courier company tipped the police off ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. January high court date for 65 suspects linked to July 2021 unrest South Africa
  2. Free grain shipment for Burkina Faso and Somalia sails from Russia Africa
  3. Airport staff ‘linked to drug network’ are from maintenance and safety ... South Africa
  4. Truck, taxi drivers protest erupts at Lebombo border post over delays South Africa
  5. Woman linked to ‘insurance murder’ remains behind bars pending bail bid South Africa

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...