South Africa

Doctor bags R32m PowerBall jackpot

21 November 2023 - 07:51
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Doctor who has bagged over R32 Million PowerBall Jackpot has vowed to continue serving his community despite the newfound wealth. Stock photo.
Doctor who has bagged over R32 Million PowerBall Jackpot has vowed to continue serving his community despite the newfound wealth. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

A doctor who bagged a R32m PowerBall jackpot says he will continue serving his community despite his newfound wealth.

Lottery operator Ithuba announced the doctor as the winner of the November 7 PowerBall draw. He spent R30 on the entry, purchased through the Capitec banking platform.

Ithuba described his commitment to his profession as commendable and a testament to his character.

CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are thrilled to witness another life-changing event, particularly for someone as selfless as our latest winner. His plan to keep working as a doctor and take a well-deserved holiday is inspiring. It's heartwarming to see our winners making wise and grounded decisions with their winnings.”

Another winner won R4.7m in the November 10 PowerBall draw.

The regular lottery participant combined quick pick and trusted lucky numbers.

This winner also intends to continue working, while settling debts with the extra cash.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

R64m lotto winner had won twice before with the same numbers

Lottery operator Ithuba announced on Wednesday that there were two lucky winners of the Powerball jackpot in draw 1450, held on October 17
News
1 month ago

A 22-year-old lotto winner plans to build mom a house

The latest lucky lotto jackpot winner plans to build a beautiful home for her mother, a dream she has held close to her heart for years.
News
1 month ago

‘Persistence truly pays off,’ says youngster who bagged R22m jackpot

A 20-year-old man from Hillbrow, Johannesburg, always believed he could win the Lotto jackpot — and has done so.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. China reaffirms support for new nations joining Brics as Argentina signals ... World
  2. Congo opposition candidates drop presidential bids to back Katumbi Africa
  3. Ten suspects in murders, attempted murders at Fort Hare University to appear in ... South Africa
  4. Biden turns 81 as worries about his age weigh on re-election prospects World
  5. Son allegedly assaults and kills mother after argument over loud music South Africa

Latest Videos

SA yacht stolen in Croatia found -- in Brazil!
Julius Malema attacks disciplinary hearing tasked with investigating EFF's Sona ...