South Africa

Cape Town deploys lifeguards to beaches, pools for festive season

22 November 2023 - 18:32 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A man dives from a diving board at the Sea Point Pavilion in Cape Town. File photo.
A man dives from a diving board at the Sea Point Pavilion in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Cape Town launched a beach safety initiative on Wednesday, confirming that 340 lifeguards and 330 policing personnel would be deployed to beaches across the metro during the festive season.

An additional 343 public swimming pool lifeguards will form part of the city’s drowning prevention campaign.

Last summer Cape Town’s beach lifeguards were able to ensure no fatal drownings during their duty hours at designated bathing areas. There were also no fatal drownings recorded at public swimming pools,” said community services and health MMC Patricia van der Ross.

“Of concern is that all 19 of the fatal drownings at beaches last summer occurred outside designated bathing areas or when lifeguards were off-duty. We appeal to the public to be alert, even if you are a strong swimmer. Always swim between the red and yellow flags designating the safest swimming area, and listen to the instructions of our lifeguards. They are there for your safety and peace of mind.”

Safety and security MMC JP Smith said the festive season policing plan included vehicle checkpoints on beach routes.

“Officers will clamp down on alcohol use in public spaces and we will not tolerate antisocial behaviour. We will also increase the use of tech such as CCTV and drones,” he added.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Woman’s body recovered in Klip River days after duo swept away during cleansing ritual

Joburg emergency management services personnel have recovered the body of an “unidentified female” in the Klip River five days after two young people ...
News
7 hours ago

Confine visits to Lion's Head, Signal Hill to daylight hours, urges SANParks

SANParks has strongly urged tour operators and guides to limit activities on Signal Hill and Lion's Head to between sunrise and sunset due to an ...
News
1 day ago

Cyclists under attack in Gauteng as criminal cases increase

There has been a sharp increase in attacks on Gauteng cyclists since October, with the Pedal Power Association recording four incidents in a single ...
News
1 day ago

Fish Hoek restaurant row billed as battle of commerce against culture

City to auction lease of popular beachfront restaurant
News
1 week ago

Durban reopens its beaches to public for swimming

Durban beaches have been reopened to the public for swimming after they were closed to repair shark nets and other infrastructure damaged by the ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Nedbank names Jason Quinn as CEO designate South Africa
  2. Transmission entity searches beyond the borders for board members South Africa
  3. Prisoners call for change in legislation, lament minister's powers over 'lifers' South Africa
  4. Cape Town deploys lifeguards to beaches, pools for festive season South Africa
  5. Load-shedding intensified hours after Ramokgopa applauds Eskom South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct