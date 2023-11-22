EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “Stay away from direct sunlight, especially between 11am and 3pm. Residents working in the sun are urged to take regular breaks as exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion, cramps and heat stroke.”
The South African Weather Service said the heatwave is expected to last until the end of this week with chances of thunderstorms on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | 'Stay hydrated', says Johannesburg EMS as heatwave hits Gauteng
Image: 123RF/alohaflaminggo
Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) says residents should stay hydrated and avoid being out in the sun.
Gauteng is experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures predicted to reach a high of 32ºC on Wednesday.
Listen here:
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “Stay away from direct sunlight, especially between 11am and 3pm. Residents working in the sun are urged to take regular breaks as exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion, cramps and heat stroke.”
The South African Weather Service said the heatwave is expected to last until the end of this week with chances of thunderstorms on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Heatwave to turn to cold front, light snow and rain this weekend
Hit by floods and fires, a Greek villager has lost hope
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos