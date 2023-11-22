South Africa

LISTEN | 'Stay hydrated', says Johannesburg EMS as heatwave hits Gauteng

22 November 2023 - 12:46
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Johannesburg residents have been urged to stay hydrated. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/alohaflaminggo

Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) says residents should stay hydrated and avoid being out in the sun.

Gauteng is experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures predicted to reach a high of 32ºC on Wednesday.

Listen here:

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “Stay away from direct sunlight, especially between 11am and 3pm. Residents working in the sun are urged to take regular breaks as exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion, cramps and heat stroke.”

The South African Weather Service said the heatwave is expected to last until the end of this week with chances of thunderstorms on Thursday. 

MORE:

