Matric exam invigilator assaulted at Umlazi high school

22 November 2023 - 15:37 By TIMESLIVE
Education official Shakeel Isseri was attacked by a group of men armed with pangas and a gun at a school in Umlazi, outside Durban in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
The KwaZulu-Natal education department has condemned an attack on a school official who was beaten after invigilating the natural science matric paper at an Umlazi school on Tuesday. 

The department said a group of “hooligans who unlawfully occupied” Mzwamandla High School on Tuesday assaulted Shakeel Isseri at about 11.30am in what appeared to be an attempted robbery.

“The armed trespassers gained access to the school using an unauthorised entry and hid behind a block of classes. They snuck up on Isseri, who was on his way out of the school. They assaulted him at gunpoint, causing severe injuries and trauma,” the department said.

He was found by other staff and taken to an Umlazi clinic for medical attention.

I am saddened by this incident and I wish Isseri a speedy recovery. The department strives to safeguard its schools against unlawfulness and crime, yet criminals persist to deter our efforts. The law must take its course and perpetrators must be called to book” said MEC Mbali Frazer.

KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed Umlazi police are investigating a case of attempted robbery and malicious damage to property.

“It is alleged that six unknown suspects approached the victim with their faces covered. Two pointed a firearm at him and demanded his phone; one suspect assaulted him with a stone. Reports indicate that the victim sustained an open wound on the head,” he said.

