South Africa

‘No leaked matric exam papers’: department cautions against fake news

17 November 2023 - 07:39
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The department of basic education said posts claiming some matric exam papers were leaked are fake, misleading and seek to cause unnecessary confusion and panic.
The department of basic education said posts claiming some matric exam papers were leaked are fake, misleading and seek to cause unnecessary confusion and panic.
Image: 123RF

The department of basic education has poured cold water on fake social media posts that suggest some matric examination question papers have been leaked. 

“The department wishes to reassure national senior certificate (NSC) candidates, their parents and guardians and members of the public that there have been no examination paper leaks nor an announcement about any rewrite of any papers whatsoever. The minister of basic education Angie Motshekga has made no such announcement about any incident related to examinations,” said the department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Mhlanga said the posts are fake, misleading and seek to cause unnecessary confusion and panic. 

He said examinations are proceeding well without any major incidents reported. 

“The social media posts are pure fabrication that are malicious. The department can confirm that week three of the NSC exams concludes today, and since the start of the examinations no serious irregularities have occurred. This implies the measures put in place to secure the examinations are working well thus far,” he said.

Mhlanga said a total of 136 of the 231 question papers have already been written and this Friday is day 15 of the 28 day examination period.

“We wish to thank all those involved in the examinations and we urge our pupils to continue to apply their minds with diligence to the important examinations and not to be distracted.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Teacher accused of assaulting matric pupil with belt, shoe while studying

A 29-year-old teacher who allegedly assaulted a grade 12 female pupil with a belt and shoe at St Peter Combine Church School outside Sekhukhune on ...
News
1 day ago

Department tells schools to give pupils extra marks to help them progress

The extra boost is linked to the disruptions caused to teaching and learning by the Covid pandemic in 2020
News
11 hours ago

Grade 8 to 11 exams halted at some KZN schools due to Sadtu pickets

Some KwaZulu-Natal high schools have postponed internal examinations because of an impasse between the South African Democratic Teachers Union and ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Rwanda legislation due in 'coming weeks', says UK PM Rishi Sunak's spokesman Africa
  2. Stolen Eskom solar panels and tower batteries recovered at Kosi Bay South Africa
  3. R200m drug-related bust in Kya Sands South Africa
  4. ‘No leaked matric exam papers’: department cautions against fake news South Africa
  5. Fourth online child sexual predator suspect arrested in KZN South Africa

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...