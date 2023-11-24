South Africa

Three nurses at Thelle Mogoerane hospital suspended after unhappy patient exposes their dirty linen

24 November 2023 - 21:47 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Gauteng health department has taken action against three nurses accused of giving shoddy service to a sick child at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus,
The Gauteng health department has taken action against three nurses accused of giving shoddy service to a sick child at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus,
Image: Phasut Waraphisit via 123RF

The Gauteng health department has decided that three nurses who allegedly left a sick child in a bed with soiled linen at the Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus have a case to answer. 

In a statement, the department on Friday said the three health workers had been suspended as investigations into the incident continue. 

Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoka made an unplanned visit to the hospital on Thursday after the mother of the sick child exposed the dire conditions he was being subjected to.

Department spokesperson Motaletale Modiba said “Due to the mother being distressed after laying a number of complaints with the nurses on the poor care her child was receiving, she resorted to recording a video that showed the condition of her minor child who was sitting on a bed with soiled linen.

“The video was subsequently shared on social media platforms. A redress meeting between the mother and the hospital team (treating doctor, paediatric head of department, quality manager, quality co-ordinator, area manager, nurse service manager and the acting CEO was held on Thursday. The mother expressed satisfaction at the interventions being made. The patient was moved to another ward where he is receiving the adequate care needed to improve his health condition,” Modiba said. 

Meanwhile, the department has expressed its regret at the incident. 

“The GDoH apologises to the family of the minor for the lapse in service. This is totally against the oath of office taken by healthcare professionals and is contrary to Batho Pele principles. The incident happens against the backdrop of the department having just launched a provincial campaign called 'I Serve with A Smile' which is aimed at addressing staff attitude as well as bolstering morale among healthcare workers to improve patient experience of care and reduce patient dissatisfaction and complaints.

“The campaign seeks to encourage every healthcare worker to approach their work with a smile, enthusiasm, empathy and a friendly demeanour remembering that the heart of the health profession lies in serving and caring for our patients. The corrective measures being taken against the Thelle Mogoerane employees is part of the efforts by the department to discourage behaviour that is in conflict with public service ethos and the health profession, the department said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

When water is cut, health care goes down the drain

Hundreds of surgeries cancelled as taps run dry at Gauteng public hospitals
News
1 week ago

Health department replaces collapsed ceiling at Leratong hospital theatre complex

The Gauteng department of health said after the collapse of a ceiling in the Leratong Hospital theatre complex, day theatre cases are performed at ...
News
2 weeks ago

'Services may need to be rationed': Western Cape health department expects budget cuts

Some healthcare services may have to be rationed in the Western Cape as the country grapples with dwindling tax revenue, a worsening fiscal deficit ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Three nurses at Thelle Mogoerane hospital suspended after unhappy patient ... South Africa
  2. Heatwave and stage 6 load-shedding a recipe for disaster for farmers, says Agri ... South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Black Friday: Shoppers take advantage of massive discounts offered by ... South Africa
  4. Detonators and explosive gels among items seized from suspected zama zamas in ... South Africa
  5. Criminality has risen across Africa, crime index shows South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct