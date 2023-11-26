This comes after UK elite cross-country athlete Tom Evans pulled out of the race after he was physically assaulted while training on Table Mountain last Friday.
McConnachie said after the Evans incident security had been increased along the entire race route which started on Friday and ends on Sunday.
“We are extremely saddened and concerned by what happened to Tom Evans and have reached out to him to offer our support and access to counselling,” he said at the time. “We were excited to have him race at this year’s RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town, but respect his decision to return to the UK.”
Organisers expected about 400 international runners and more than 2,000 runners to participate.
Police didn't immediately respond to queries.
TimesLIVE
Three ultra-trail runners mugged during Cape Town race
Image: RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town/Facebook
Three ultra-trail runners were mugged during the RMB 100-mile race in Cape Town on Saturday.
RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town (RMB UTCT) organisers said they were aware of the incident involving participants
Race director Stuart McConnachie said the three runners were physically unharmed and chose to carry on with the race.
He said runners who passed the Simon’s Town checkpoint were informed of the incidents, and police were notified.
Confine visits to Lion's Head, Signal Hill to daylight hours, urges SANParks
