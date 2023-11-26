South Africa

Three ultra-trail runners mugged during Cape Town race

26 November 2023 - 10:28 By TimesLIVE
Three runners were mugged during the RMB UTCT race on Saturday
Image: RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town/Facebook

Three ultra-trail runners were mugged during the RMB 100-mile race in Cape Town on Saturday.

RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town (RMB UTCT) organisers said they were aware of the incident involving participants

Race director Stuart McConnachie said the three runners were physically unharmed and chose to carry on with the race.

He said runners who passed the Simon’s Town checkpoint were informed of the incidents, and police were notified.

Confine visits to Lion's Head, Signal Hill to daylight hours, urges SANParks

SANParks has strongly urged tour operators and guides to limit activities on Signal Hill and Lion's Head to between sunrise and sunset due to an ...
News
4 days ago

This comes after UK elite cross-country athlete Tom Evans pulled out of the race after he was physically assaulted while training on Table Mountain last Friday. 

McConnachie said after the Evans incident security had been increased along the entire race route which started on Friday and ends on Sunday.

“We are extremely saddened and concerned by what happened to Tom Evans and have reached out to him to offer our support and access to counselling,” he said at the time. “We were excited to have him race at this year’s RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town, but respect his decision to return to the UK.” 

Organisers expected about 400 international runners and more than 2,000 runners to participate. 

Police didn't immediately respond to queries. 

TimesLIVE

