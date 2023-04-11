A runner’s murder in Kenya opens a window into violence against women

The town of Iten, perched on an escarpment in western Kenya 2.4km above sea level, holds an elevated place in the sports world as a training ground for elite long-distance runners. Olympians Lornah Kiplagat, Mary Keitany and Sylvia Kibet have logged hours on the dirt roads that wind through the surrounding fields and forests. The world’s fastest marathoner, Eliud Kipchoge, is one of eight athletes trained in Iten who will be running in the Boston Marathon on April 17. ..