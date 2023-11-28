South Africa

Mother and son, 9, murdered at their home in Alberton 'by gardener'

28 November 2023 - 12:29
Gauteng police have arrested a 37-year-old suspect after a 34-year-old mother and her son were found murdered in their home. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A resident of Randhart in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, arrived home on Monday evening to a horrific scene, finding his wife and nine-year-old son hacked to death inside the house, allegedly by a gardener.

Gauteng police confirmed the arrest of a 37-year-old suspect.

The 34-year-old mother and the couple's son were found at about 6.05pm, said Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

When the husband arrived home, he was allegedly attacked by the gardener, who was carrying an axe. Masondo said the man was able to alert a security guard, who responded and apprehended the gardener. 

He said police have charged the gardener with two counts of murder. 

The suspect is expected to appear before the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

