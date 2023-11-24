Pauls' family said they believed the latest suspected assassination could bring calm to the community but it became so bad there might be someone who wanted to take over the reins.
Mother of four killed, 3-year-old hospitalised — will Westbury gun violence ever end?
Image: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
The family of a woman killed on Tuesday in Westbury, Johannesburg, believe she could have been caught in gang violence crossfire.
Lesley-Ann Pauls, 33, was shot dead in her home. Her 3-year-old son was wounded and is fighting for his life in hospital.
A member of the family who spoke on condition of anonymity and on behalf of the Pauls family said they were heartbroken.
They had learnt that armed men broke open the door, allegedly in search of her partner, and started shooting.
“The suspicion is they were looking for her boyfriend and she was caught in the crossfire and was the victim.
“It is tough for the family, especially for my mom, my sisters and the four children. The one [who was shot] is still in hospital in a critical condition.”
He said gang violence and shooting affects everyone in the community.
On Tuesday, a suspected Varados gang leader Leroy “Finch” Brown was shot dead while leaving a gym in Roodepoort. In February, Fast Guns leader Keenan Ebrahim was shot dead while driving in Constantia Kloof.
Westbury community leader Bishop Dulton Adams previously told TimesLIVE Premium Ebrahim's death could present an opportunity for the community to push gangsterism out.
Image: Supplied
