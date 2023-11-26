South Africa

A 21-year-old student arrested for murder of Joburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts

26 November 2023 - 20:19 By TimesLIVE
The George Lea Park in Sandton, where a school teacher was murdered on Sunday morning.
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo

A 21-year-old man is expected to appear in court soon in connection with the death of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili confirmed that police arrested the man at a Sandton students’ residence on Sunday.

Kluyts disappeared while participating in a weekly run on October 29. She was later found attacked and murdered down an embankment. Some of her possessions, including her cellphone, headphones and car keys were left at the scene, however her sports watch and blue T-shirt that she was wearing during the race were missing.

Muridili said the man was arrested in Parkmore, acting on information from a team that included local security, a private investigator hired by the family and police.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela commended the team of Sandton detectives who led the investigation as well as those who assisted.

