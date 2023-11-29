South Africa

Police arrest eight suspects for rape of three guards, robbery at Durban depot

29 November 2023 - 12:47 By TIMESLIVE
Police have arrested eight suspects who raped three female security officers at a provincial transport department depot. File photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Police have arrested eight suspects who raped three female security guards and made off with R280,000 worth of equipment at a transport department depot in Merebank, south of Durban on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said: “The suspects allegedly gained entry into the department’s Merebank premises, held three male security officers hostage and helped themselves to valuables belonging to the state.

“The eight suspects, who were reportedly armed with firearms and knives, allegedly took turns to rape three security guards. The matter was reported to the police and on Tuesday afternoon the suspects were identified, cornered and taken in for questioning.”

Netshiunda  said the suspected robbers and rapists were identified during an identity parade and charged with business robbery and rape.

The suspects, whose ages range between 19 and 39 years, will appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday.

