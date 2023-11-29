South Africa

Say ‘no’ to pens down parties, urges education department

29 November 2023 - 10:45 By TIMESLIVE
The education department has urged matric pupils who write their final paper on Wednesday to celebrate responsibly
Image: Education department

“By refraining from pens down celebrations you will save your life and avoid unfortunate circumstances”. 

That is one of the education department's messages to matric pupils who write English paper 3, the biggest common paper written in the national senior certificate exams, on Wednesday, signalling the end of the school career for many. 

Other messages which include “Pens down parties may lead to rape”, “Pens down parties may lead to loss of life” and “Pens down parties may lead to death, as was the case at Enyobeni in the Eastern Cape, don't be a statistic” come as some pupils engage in celebrations that have ended in loss of life in past years.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer said: “As we congratulate all our pupils for reaching this milestone, we want to urge them to continue to conduct themselves appropriately beyond this point.

“We strongly discourage the attendance of pens down celebrations and matric rage parties that are extremely dangerous, and the conduct of pupils ripping off their school uniforms as a sign of excitement and achievement on finishing their examinations.”

She urged pupils to leave their uniforms at their respective schools to be used by those in need next year.

Fraser said the department was grateful to all staff who ensured pupils were ready for the exams and for ensuring the examinations were free from leaks and irregularities.

TimesLIVE

