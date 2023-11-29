Tributes have poured in for Nadine Terblanche and her nine-year-old son Ruandré Vorster, who were murdered at home in Randhart, Alberton, allegedly by a gardener on Monday.
Gauteng police confirmed the arrest of a 37-year-old suspect.
Ruandré was a grade 3 pupil at Laerskool Randhart, which shared: “The Rantie family express condolences to the Vorster and Terblanche families. Our deepest condolences at this sad time.”
The community is in shock and messages have been pouring in on Facebook.
“What an emotional day for the community of my hometown, Alberton. The murder of an innocent child always gets the worst. It touches a person. This touches a community. Sometimes one can't find words to describe the disappointment and anger,” Morne Swart shared on Facebook.
Messages from other people include:
“The worst part is, it sounds like the suspect was familiar to them. All that is milled through my head is what they thought and felt. This must have been terrifying.”
“This is sad and now before Christmas. May their dear souls rest in peace. May justice be served harshly on this evil soul.”
“We are broken Lord. We have no words. There is too much hurt, too much blood flowing through the roads of our country. When our tears become less, may we ask when will we become less anxious again?”
The suspect is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
'The murder of a child touches a community' — tributes for mother and son murdered in Randhart
Image: Nadine Terblanche via Facebook
Tributes have poured in for Nadine Terblanche and her nine-year-old son Ruandré Vorster, who were murdered at home in Randhart, Alberton, allegedly by a gardener on Monday.
Gauteng police confirmed the arrest of a 37-year-old suspect.
Ruandré was a grade 3 pupil at Laerskool Randhart, which shared: “The Rantie family express condolences to the Vorster and Terblanche families. Our deepest condolences at this sad time.”
The community is in shock and messages have been pouring in on Facebook.
“What an emotional day for the community of my hometown, Alberton. The murder of an innocent child always gets the worst. It touches a person. This touches a community. Sometimes one can't find words to describe the disappointment and anger,” Morne Swart shared on Facebook.
Messages from other people include:
“The worst part is, it sounds like the suspect was familiar to them. All that is milled through my head is what they thought and felt. This must have been terrifying.”
“This is sad and now before Christmas. May their dear souls rest in peace. May justice be served harshly on this evil soul.”
“We are broken Lord. We have no words. There is too much hurt, too much blood flowing through the roads of our country. When our tears become less, may we ask when will we become less anxious again?”
The suspect is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Mother and son, 9, murdered at their home in Alberton 'by gardener'
Two life terms for Thembisa man who raped young stepdaughter
Vermont man charged with attempted murder in shooting of students of Palestinian descent
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos