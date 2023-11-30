South Africa

Belt-tightening, even on food, for 2023 festive season

30 November 2023 - 12:31 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Groceries will take the biggest slice of festive season budgets.
Groceries will take the biggest slice of festive season budgets.
Image: Alesha Naidoo

Fewer South Africans are travelling this festive season, and even the budget for food and beverages over the holidays will be trimmed.

This is according to a survey of 12,000 people by short-term lender Wonga, for its sixth annual Summer Spending Survey.

There is a 4% decrease year on year in predicted average festive spend, coming in at R5,707 per person compared with last year. This is the second year of festive spend shrinkage and is down by R619 per person from 2021.

Food and beverages will account for more than 33% of people’s festive season spend, with an average spend of R1,907 per person versus R2,235 in 2022.

“This is a clear indication of the growing cost-of-living crisis, with households needing to spread their budgets to pay for essentials and cover debt,” the report states.

'Unexpected error' has scores losing out on Vodacom's Black Friday deals

'I don't want a refund, I want the goods I paid for', a Vodacom customer said after his 75% Black Friday discount cancelled with no explanation.
News
2 hours ago

Gifting will make up only 16% of the festive budget and of that, money (43%), shopping vouchers — including for groceries — and clothing (12%) are the most popular.

People are planning to spend on family (74%), themselves (21%), friends (15%), a Secret Santa gift (5%) and charities (3%).

Seventeen percent do not intend to buy any gifts.

Only 21% of the respondents will be travelling over the festive period, the lowest proportion since the survey was first run in 2018.

A braai at home celebrating with family and friends is the most popular way South Africans will be celebrating the festive period

Travel abroad is affected by the level of the rand against other currencies, with less than 2% of respondents indicating they plan to travel outside the country this year. This is down from 5% in 2019 and 4% in 2021.

Locally, Gauteng comes in as the most popular festive season destination for the second year, with 27% respondents travelling to or within the province. This is followed by 18% saying they will spend their holidays in the Western Cape and 16% in KwaZulu-Natal.

A braai at home celebrating with family and friends is the most popular way South Africans will be celebrating the festive period. Only 16% will be eating out at restaurants and cafes.

There is less reliance on savings to cope with the festive season.

Only 37% of people will use their savings to see themselves through the festive season (40% in 2022). The growing reliance on credit cards and loans to fund festive expenses indicates the impact of inflation on consumers’ pockets, according to the report.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Durban hopes to net 1-million visitors this festive season

Law enforcement has been beefed up in eThekwini in anticipation of about 1-million visitors this festive season, with the hotel occupancy rate ...
News
23 hours ago

Can you go through the festive season sober? Here’s why dry tripping is a top travel trend

Globe trotters are challenged to go without alcohol, and here’s what it entails.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

DAVID ISAACSON | Life’s a beach, so don’t let it pass you by

I wonder how many future sports stars will be honing their skills during the holidays on Fish Hoek’s idyllic stretch of beach
Sport
1 day ago

No mercy for drivers without number plates this festive season

Motorists driving without number plates will be among those targeted during the festive season road-safety campaign, says transport minister ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Sweet dreams are made of this

A talented trio — two top pastry chefs and an expert baker — share their inspirations for a truly South African festive celebration
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Ringing in Christmas! Ten markets to catch across the country

Diarise these dates for Christmas shopping with a sprinkle of festive cheer
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Black Friday shoppers spent R4.5bn, with jeweller seeing largest single ... South Africa
  2. 'Unexpected error' has scores losing out on Vodacom's Black Friday deals Consumer Live
  3. IN PICS | Black Friday: Shoppers take advantage of massive discounts offered by ... South Africa
  4. LISTEN | We need days like Black Friday in this economy, say customers South Africa
  5. Black Friday: shopper splashes R120k vs average consumer spend of R700 South Africa
  6. Black Friday shoppers stocking up on 'Klippies and Coke', TVs and essentials South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Heatwave expected to resurface this weekend South Africa
  3. Africa’s new online foreign exchange system will enable cross-border payments ... South Africa
  4. Ex-OCJ senior managers linked to R225m IT contract granted R10k bail South Africa
  5. 'The murder of a child touches a community' — tributes for mother and son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court
South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails