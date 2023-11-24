South Africa

Black Friday shoppers stocking up on 'Klippies and Coke', TVs and essentials

The average basket size at midday was R1,633

24 November 2023 - 14:21 By TimesLIVE
A shopper buys electronic goods during a Black Friday sale in Johannesburg. Takealot says the Hisense live stream was seventh of the 10 products purchased on its platform in early sales.
Image: SUMAYA HISHAM/Reuters

One South African has already spent R234,448 in a single online purchase, according to payment platform Payfast.

On Takealot, the biggest sale basket at 6am was R135,000.

By noon, the average basket size was R1,633, Payfast said.

There was a spike in transactions between 7am and 9am as consumers raced to get their online orders in before the best deals were sold out.

“Despite battling to make ends meet during the month, many consumers have saved up for today specifically to splurge on items they wouldn’t otherwise spend their money on. Those who approached the day with a plan and a strategic wish list are likely to be the same people who made their purchases first thing this morning and have reaped the benefits of Black Friday,” said Payfast chief commercial officer David Adams.

Peach Payments' Black Friday Tracker recorded 255,900 transactions by 1pm.

Takealot said its data showed South Africans are buying TV sets and essentials such as toilet paper, cooldrinks, coffee, dishwashing tablets and dog food.

However, Klipdrift premium brandy is the top seller by units sold by the online retailer.

Last year, the Hisense 58" Smart TV and the Samsung 75" Smart TV proved popular with shoppers. This year, the Hisense Live Stream was seventh of the 10 products purchased by 6am.

Takealot's top sellers by units:

  1. Klipdrift premium brandy
  2. Babysoft toilet rolls x 18
  3. Coca-Cola x 24
  4. Xiaomi 4K Ultra
  5. Finish 100’s All in One
  6. Hisense TV 58”
  7. Cases — Bonaqua
  8. Montego Monty dog food
  9. Jacobs coffee
  10. Garnier skin care.

Top Brands:

  1. Hisense
  2. Nivea
  3. Samsung
  4. Lego
  5. Volkano
  6. Get up
  7. Essense
  8. Xiaomi
  9. Jacobs
  10. Eucerin.

