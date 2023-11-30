South Africa

Death toll rises to 12 in Implats lift accident as miner dies in hospital

30 November 2023 - 08:02
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The shaft at Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg where 12 mineworkers died as a result of a faulty conveyance cage. Seventy-four miners remain in hospital.
The shaft at Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg where 12 mineworkers died as a result of a faulty conveyance cage. Seventy-four miners remain in hospital.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

The number of miners killed in an accident at Impala Platinum's mine in Rustenburg, North West, has risen to 12.

Implats confirmed an employee, who was hospitalised after the accident, died. 

The accident, involving the conveyance transporting them to the surface from underground, happened shortly before 5pm on Monday. According to the company, the 11 Shaft personnel conveyance was hoisting employees to the surface at the end of their shift. The conveyance unexpectedly started descending. Its rapid descent was stopped by the conveyance counterweight becoming trapped by the jack catches.

Of the 86 employees injured in the accident, 74 remain in hospital.

Implats CEO Nico Muller said the company would assist with the burials of those who lost their lives and continue to support their families.

Muller said production remained suspended across the Impala Rustenburg mining complex for a second day on Wednesday to conduct precautionary internal and third-party audits on the conveyance and winding systems at every shaft.

Production at 11 Shaft and 11C Shaft would remain suspended while internal investigations and inquiries into the accident were completed, remedial actions and repairs were undertaken and until regulatory approval was granted for the resumption of production.

Production at all other Impala Rustenburg shafts will resume on Thursday, it said.

The company said while it has a strong understanding of what happened on Monday, it is investigating how it happened and the answer and other concerns may take time to accurately establish.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Implats to cover burials of miners who died, pay for children’s studies

Impala Platinum has confirmed that as of late Tuesday 75 employees involved in Monday's shaft accident remain hospitalised, 14 of whom are in ...
News
1 day ago

11 miners killed, 75 hurt in lift accident at Implats shaft in North West

Eleven miners from Impala Platinum (Implats) were killed in Rustenburg in the North West on Monday afternoon in an accident involving the conveyance ...
News
2 days ago

Implats says it is committed to zero harm after 11 deaths in Rustenburg

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says the Impala Platinum incident that claimed the lives of 11 mineworkers is a blow to the ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Heatwave expected to resurface this weekend South Africa
  3. Africa’s new online foreign exchange system will enable cross-border payments ... South Africa
  4. R19bn lost but BRPs want more billions to avoid Post Office closure South Africa
  5. Ex-OCJ senior managers linked to R225m IT contract granted R10k bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court
South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails