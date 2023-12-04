Seven alleged poachers were arrested and the carcasses of several animals, two hunting rifles, bush knives, ammunition and a vehicle were confiscated in Mauchsberg plantation in Pilgrim's Rest on Monday.
“Security personnel responded to the location in the mountainous plantation in Mauchsberg where different wildlife species were slaughtered and loaded onto a light delivery vehicle,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.
The value of the slaughtered wildlife will be released after conservation officials have made an assessment.
Two licensed hunting rifles and about 500 rounds of ammunition, seven cellphones, six torches and bush knives were confiscated. The bakkie which was used to transport the carcasses was also confiscated. The vehicle was not reported stolen as the owner was one of the arrested suspects.
“Preliminary investigation revealed the wildlife was to be supplied to illegal miners in and around Pilgrim's Rest.”
Seven alleged poachers arrested at Pilgrim's Rest plantation
Image: SAPS
