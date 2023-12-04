South Africa

Seven alleged poachers arrested at Pilgrim's Rest plantation

04 December 2023 - 22:08 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Carcasses found in Mauchsberg plantation in Pilgrim's Rest on Monday.
Carcasses found in Mauchsberg plantation in Pilgrim's Rest on Monday.
Image: SAPS

Seven alleged poachers were arrested and the carcasses of several animals, two hunting rifles, bush knives, ammunition and a vehicle were confiscated in Mauchsberg plantation in Pilgrim's Rest on Monday.  

“Security personnel responded to the location in the mountainous plantation in Mauchsberg where different wildlife species were slaughtered and loaded onto a light delivery vehicle,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said. 

The value of the slaughtered wildlife will be released after conservation officials have made an assessment. 

Two licensed hunting rifles and about 500 rounds of ammunition, seven cellphones, six torches and bush knives were confiscated. The bakkie which was used to transport the carcasses was also confiscated. The vehicle was not reported stolen as the owner was one of the arrested suspects. 

“Preliminary investigation revealed the wildlife was to be supplied to illegal miners in and around Pilgrim's Rest.” 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Two government officials sentenced in landmark abalone case

Two former government officials have been sentenced for corruption and money laundering linked to the abalone trade, the Hawks said.
News
3 months ago

Suspected poacher caught with trolley of animal carcasses near PMB nature reserve

Security arrested an alleged poacher with a trolley of animal carcasses near the Bisley Nature Reserve in Pietermaritzburg.
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Former KPMG partner found guilty of misconduct on VBS loan admits guilt South Africa
  3. Cash-strapped SANDF 'spent R5m on general's funeral' — report South Africa
  4. Sting operation thwarts 'trafficking' of 443 children from Zimbabwe to SA in 42 ... South Africa
  5. King Phalo Airport in East London hit by power outage South Africa

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
Racial slur used in live stream