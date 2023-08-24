South Africa

Suspected poacher caught with trolley of animal carcasses near PMB nature reserve

24 August 2023 - 17:31 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A security officer found a poacher with a trolley full of animal carcasses.
Image: Supplied

Security arrested an alleged poacher with a trolley of animal carcasses near the Bisley Nature Reserve in Pietermaritzburg.

Security company Mi7 said at about 2am a reaction officer conducting patrols in the Bisley area spotted a man skinning an animal carcass.

The reserve has over the years become a hotspot for poachers, who often use snares to capture animals.

A trolley containing dismembered animal carcasses, a large knife and other tools were found next to the man. 

Police were then called to the scene and the man was arrested.

Friends of Bisley Nature Reserve chair Peter West said despite efforts to clamp down on poaching it had continued unabated and posed a serious challenge.

“People set up snares and we continually bump into dead animals when we walk through the reserve. Sometimes we have to put down some animals owing to the harm caused to them,” said West.

He said poachers normally gain entry by cutting the fence along the public road which runs into Bisley.

The reserve boasts various wildlife including over 70 giraffes, bucks, wildebeest and zebras. He said the number of impala had dwindled from over 200 to 60.

It is understood the animals are sold on the black market, often in townships which border the reserve.

“Through generous donations the body had managed to garner sponsorships in May for surveillance cameras which have been installed in the 350-hectare reserve. Fortunately these cameras have infrared which can detect animals and humans,” said West.

The reserve is owned by the Msunduzi municipality and University of KwaZulu-Natal.

While the municipality does at times provide security, West said, it is no match for the poachers and revellers who sometimes come into the reserve.

