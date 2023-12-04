South Africa

South Africans safely make it to Egypt after fleeing Gaza

04 December 2023 - 19:55 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in Gaza as seen from southern Israel amid the conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas on November 20 2023. A group of 19 South Africans safely crossed the border from Gaza to Egypt.
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in Gaza as seen from southern Israel amid the conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas on November 20 2023. A group of 19 South Africans safely crossed the border from Gaza to Egypt.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Nineteen South Africans have safely crossed into Egypt from the Gaza Strip, the international relations and co-operation department said on Monday. 

The South Africans have been trapped in the Palestine territory since October.

A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was in effect from November 24 to 30 for the release of hostages, humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza and the evacuation of foreigners. 

Posting on X, international relations and co-operation department spokesperson Clayson Monyela said South Africa's missions in Palestine and Egypt worked with authorities to facilitate the evacuation. 

“We are grateful for their partnership. Our nationals will now be coming home to South Africa.” 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Government can't be expected to account for Hamas' presence in SA, says Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government cannot be expected to account for the presence of the Islamic Resistance Movement ...
Politics
4 days ago

‘We must guard against Gaza conflict turning us against each other’: Cyril Ramaphosa

Despite strong views on the Israel-Hamas conflict, South Africans should guard against this turning us against each other, says the president.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Israel is trying to wipe Palestinians off the face of the earth

South Africa must cut all ties with ‘apartheid’ Israel and close its embassy forthwith, writes Julius Malema.
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. ‘We are comforted by your prayers’ — Family of matric pupil who died from snake ... South Africa
  3. Former KPMG partner found guilty of misconduct on VBS loan admits guilt South Africa
  4. Cash-strapped SANDF 'spent R5m on general's funeral' — report South Africa
  5. Sting operation thwarts 'trafficking' of 443 children from Zimbabwe to SA in 42 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
Racial slur used in live stream