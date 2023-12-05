South Africa

Implats miner succumbs to injuries, accident death rises to 13

05 December 2023 - 07:36 By TimesLIVE
A shaft at Impala Platinum mine operation in Rustenburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The number of miners killed in last week's accident at Impala Platinum's mine in Rustenburg, North West, has risen to 13 after a miner died in hospital on Monday.

Eight of the 50 miners who remain in hospital are in critical care.

The accident, involving the conveyance transporting them to the surface from underground, happened shortly before 5pm on November 27.

According to the company, the 11 Shaft personnel conveyance was hoisting employees to the surface at the end of their shift. The conveyance descended unexpectedly and its rapid descent was halted by the conveyance counterweight becoming trapped by the jack catches.

A memorial service will be held at Impala Rustenburg on Wednesday.

Implats said the day of remembrance has been arranged in collaboration with the families of affected employees. 

TimesLIVE

