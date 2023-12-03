Business Times

The incalculable cost of Impala Platinum’s darkest day

Miners say they have no choice but to return underground if they are to feed their families

03 December 2023 - 00:01 By KGAUGELO MASWENENG and DINEO FAKU

Friends and relatives of Someleze “Potsoi” Matywebe have been worried sick since he was hospitalised after injuring his legs in an accident that claimed 12 miners at Impala Platinum’s mine in Rustenburg on Monday this week...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. World Bank backs SA’s green transition plans Business Times
  2. Transnet to receive R47bn support package from National Treasury Business
  3. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | It’s the cloud driving the motor industry Opinion
  4. Nedbank’s white CEO pick raises race concerns Business
  5. Another reason to love the Cape — its drivers Business Times

Latest Videos

Racial slur used in live stream
Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court